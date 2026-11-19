Botswana’s revised business classification promises fairer access to targeted enterprise support, replacing 27-year-old thresholds and giving entrepreneurs a clearer place in the economy.

By Botswana Gazette Reporter

Botswana’s entrepreneurs could benefit from fairer access to business development programmes and targeted government support following the official adoption of a revised national definition for micro, small and medium enterprises (SMMEs).

The policy breakthrough, championed by the Local Enterprise Authority (LEA), replaces financial thresholds established in 1999 that had remained unchanged for 27 years despite inflation and shifting economic conditions.

Dynah Solani, LEA’s Head of Information and Knowledge Management, says the revised definition creates a common framework for determining which businesses qualify for SMME-specific interventions.

OUTDATED THRESHOLDS

“The definition had become outdated because the financial thresholds had not been adjusted for inflation over the past 27 years,” Solani explained.

LEA reviewed the original thresholds, adjusted them for inflation and successfully lobbied government to adopt the revised figures, which were subsequently gazetted.

Under the new classification, micro-enterprises employ up to six people and generate annual turnover not exceeding P270,000. Small enterprises fall within the P270,000 to P7 million turnover range, while medium enterprises generate between P7 million and P20 million annually.

Importantly, where employee numbers and turnover place a business in different categories, annual turnover takes precedence.

FAIRER ACCESS

The implications extend beyond simply defining businesses.

Previously, banks, government institutions and enterprise development agencies sometimes applied different financial thresholds when determining which businesses qualified for SME financing and support.

The revised definition establishes a common national framework that these institutions are expected to adopt.

“The definition therefore establishes a common starting point for identifying businesses that qualify for SMME-specific interventions,” Solani said.

However, she cautioned that classification does not automatically guarantee access to funding, grants or government tenders. Individual programmes will continue applying their own eligibility requirements.

NEXT POLICY PUSH

LEA is now advocating for a national SMME registration system that would allow qualifying businesses to obtain official certificates confirming their status.

Such certification could eventually become an important requirement for accessing designated government subsidies and enterprise support programmes.

Solani stressed that the registration system remains a proposal and is not yet a legal requirement.

“The revised definition was the first part because it provides the basis for everything else,” she explained.

For entrepreneurs, the immediate priority is understanding where their businesses fall within the new categories.

Solani encouraged business owners to approach LEA for guidance on available development services and applicable requirements.

The policy victory marks an important step towards a more consistent and coordinated system of enterprise development, although its practical benefits will depend on how institutions implement the revised framework.