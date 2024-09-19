Both Parl And Council Candidates Will Be Available To Batswana In The Diaspora 

In previous elections, only parliamentary candidates were available to Batswana in the diaspora

2179 foreign-based Batswana have registered to vote, exceeding IEC’s target of 2000

BONGANI MALUNGA

For the first time ever, Batswana in the diaspora will be able to vote for both parliamentary and council candidates.

The IEC disclosed this in an election preparation update session with the Francistown City Council (FCC) recently.

In revealing this, the Secretary of the IEC, Jeff Siamisang, also confirmed that 2179 voters based abroad have been registered and that the initial target for this cohort was 2000 voters.

15 days earlier

“If you remember well, in the past Batswana in the diaspora could only vote for parliament candidates,” he said. “We have plans in place to make this process easy and understandable for them.”

Siamisang also disclosed that the registered foreign-based voters will cast their ballots 15 days before the date of general elections in Botswana, which is 30 October.

However, the IEC Secretary said the foreign-based voters will not cast their votes in ballot boxes. “They have a different arrangement,” he stated.

Fool-proof envelopes

“They will cast their votes in normal ballot papers and fold them before inserting the paper in an envelope, which has a label of their respective constituencies.

“After sealing the envelope, they will insert the smaller envelope into a larger one. The same process will take place for the council ballots.

“The presiding officer will then insert all the envelopes in a final tamper-proof envelope. The tamper-proof envelope cannot be manipulated once it has been sealed.

Party representatives

“It is designed in such a way that it will clearly show if there has been an attempt to manipulate it. The presiding officers in designated areas will then transport the envelopes to Botswana.”

According to Siamisang, once the votes from all foreign-based Batswana arrive in the country, the IEC will engage representatives of all political parties to observe the process.

“All envelopes bearing the names of the different constituencies will be shown to the observers for their appreciation but they will still be intact,” he said.

Checks

“Once all the necessary checks have been completed, the envelopes will be taken by returning officers from the respective constituencies.

“On elections day, the envelopes will be brought forward and all political parties will be informed of the exact number of the envelopes expected from outside in each constituency.”