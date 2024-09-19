BCP, UDC In Bitter Exchange 

BCP accuses UDC of a smear campaign

UDC accuses BCP of playing victim

Both describe themselves as laser-focused

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Botswana Congress Party (BCP) has lashed out at the coalition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) for launching a smear campaign against it, especially its leader Dumelang Saleshando.

In a press release issued yesterday (Tuesday), the BCP condemned the UDC for falsely accusing Saleshando of financial misconduct.

“Let it be clear that the BCP does not and will never tolerate corruption,” it said. “We stand firm in our commitment to transparency, integrity and good governance.

Baseless

“These baseless attacks are nothing more than a desperate attempt by the UDC to tarnish the reputation of a party that stands strong and firm in its values.

“These unfounded allegations only prove that Saleshando’s leadership threatens those clinging to power. They fear his vision and the wave of support that signals the real change Botswana desperately needs.

“We are undeterred by these political games and remain laser-focused on the task at hand.”

Mudslinging

The BCP added that it will not be intimidated or drawn into mudslinging as the party’s commitment is to save the people of Botswana, not political theatrics.

In response, UDC spokesperson Moeti Mohwasa said any claim of a smear campaign by BCP is a calculated move to play victim and invoke sympathy.

“If anything, it is the BCP that is out to malign and project UDC negatively,” said Mohwasa. “Our focus is a clean campaign and has no interest in engaging in a smear campaign against the BCP.

Pain and suffering

“The message of the UDC is consistent and laser-focused. We will, however, not be distracted.”

The UDC spokesman added that it is highly regrettable that while their focus is on dislodging a system that has inflicted much pain and suffering on Batswana, the coalition is made to respond to flimsy, frivolous and spurious accusations.