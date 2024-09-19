Vice Chancellor Calms Angry Students At BIUST

Presents practical solutions to accommodation issues

Undertakes to resolve other concerns in due course

Prof. Totolo intervened after much disruption and clash with police

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Vice Chancellor of the Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST), Professor Otlogetswe Totolo, recently stepped in to calm angry students by presenting practical solutions to some of their long-standing concerns and undertaking to work on others.

The students had embarked on a strike taken to the streets to protest poor living conditions and disruptions to their academic programmes, accusing the administration of ignoring their grievances for an extended period of time.

Among the key issues raised by the students were an unbalanced lecturer-student ratio, an increase in student intake without a corresponding increase in resources, unresolved complaints, inadequate accommodation, lack of Wi-Fi, poor sanitation, and insufficient academic facilities.

Not conducive

Addressing the agitated crowd, Professor Totolo acknowledged the students’ frustrations, saying he had not been aware of some of the issues and assuring them that their concerns were noted and steps would be taken to improve the situation.

“I met with the Student Representative Council (SRC) to discuss the issues, and I personally visited the halls of residence,” he said. “It is true that the Botswana Housing Corporation (BHC) houses are overcrowded, and I share the students’ concerns that the accommodation is not conducive.”

Professor Totolo disclosed that BIUST would relocate students from their overcrowded BHC houses to other BHC houses available.

Modems

Regarding poor internet connectivity, he promised that the university would provide modems to back up the network and ensure better online access for students.

Regarding other issues, Totolo pledged that the university management would thoroughly review them and respond in due course. He called for calm and order on campus, urging the students to allow the administration time to address their grievances.

The strike turned chaotic last week when police were called in to disperse the protesting students with teargas and water cannons. The students had locked doors to the administration block and blocked roads.

Their clash with the police caused significant disruptions on campus and in surrounding areas. Onlookers reported widespread chaos in which normal campus activities came to a standstill.