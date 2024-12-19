Botswana Consumers Suffered During Veggie Ban – SA Minister 

SA minister wrote to Chimbombi about ending the restrictions

Says new government in Botswana is open to progressive dialogue

BONGANI MALUNGA

Botswana consumers bore the brunt of the vegetable import restrictions due to unbearably high prices caused by demand exceeding supply, South Africa’s Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, has said.

Speaking in a televised interview on South Africa’s news channel e-NCA recently, Steenhuisen revealed that he wrote a letter to his Botswana counterpart, Micus Chimbombi, to discuss ending the restrictions.

He characterised the new government in Botswana open to progressive dialogue towards a consumer-centric approach to an issue that he has championed. “The ban has harmed our farmers here but it has also done more damage to Botswana consumers,” he said.

Two-phased

“Bear in mind that when you prevent goods coming in, you reduce the supply, and that raises the demand. As a result, prices go up. Botswana consumers have been paying more because of that. They have suffered, and so have our farmers.”

Last Friday, the Ministry of Lands and Agriculture announced a two-phased lifting of the vegetable import restrictions, adding that engagements with stakeholders are in the offing.

The first phase will see the import restrictions on pumpkins sweet potatoes, green peas, sweet corn, broccoli, cauliflower, germ squash, baby marrow, mushrooms and eggplant lifted with immediate effect.

Need and capacity

Said a statement: “The lifting of import restrictions on beetroot, butternut, cabbage, carrot, garlic, ginger, green mealies, herbs, lettuce, onions, potatoes, sweet pepper, tomato and watermelons will be implemented on a gradual and phased basis (and) will be informed by need and capacity by the 1st April 2025 subject to review which incorporates Southern African Customs Union (SACU) considerations.”

Balancing national needs

However, the statement added, future import restrictions will not be ruled out but will be put in place as and when certain horticulture products are in high supply in Botswana.

“In balancing national needs and the interest of various stakeholders, import restrictions on any other horticulture products will be imposed as and when local production of commodities is relatively high and available,” it said.

Post Views: 469