No Immediate Plans to Convert Ipelegeng Allowance Into Cash

Govt says halting initiative immediately could have far-reaching consequences

Ministry cites existing commitments and implications

Says beneficiaries often work far from shopping facilities

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Ministry of Local Government and Traditional Affairs has not ruled out the possibility of converting the sustenance meal allowance of Ipelegeng programme into a cash component added to the beneficiaries’ monthly income.

However, the government has indicated that such a shift cannot be made immediately due to existing commitments and potential significant implications.

This came to light in Parliament this week when the Assistant Minister of Local Government and Traditional Affairs, Ignatius Moswaane, answered a question from the MP for Mogoditshane East, Letlhogonolo Barongwang.

Arrangements with suppliers

“This initiative was established because beneficiaries often work on projects located in areas without access to shopping facilities,” Moswaane said.

“As a result, they face challenges in obtaining food during working hours, which impacts their productivity. Additionally, commitments have already been made with suppliers, at least until March 2025.

“Therefore, halting this initiative immediately could have far-reaching consequences.

“However, the government has already started the process of transforming the Ipelegeng programme as part of its broader commitment to improving the initiative.

113,040 beneficiaries

“This transformation includes addressing issues related to the sustenance allowance.”

A total of 3,200 Batswana are currently engaged nationwide as suppliers of sustenance meals under the programme, benefitting from a total allocation of P22,608,000.

The Ipelegeng programme supports 113,040 beneficiaries, each of whom receives a snack valued at P10 per day for six hours of work. This equates to P200 per month for 20 working days.

Sustenance suppliers operate under short-term contracts ranging from one to three months and are tasked with providing meals to groups of no fewer than 30 beneficiaries.

Public works initiative

While in opposition, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) consistently advocated for revising the current wage rate of P619.00 per month per person to P2,500.

Now in government, the UDC has pledged to transform the Ipelegeng programme into a more sustainable public works initiative aimed at improving livelihoods and productivity.