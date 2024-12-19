Madibelatlhopho Vows To Ensure UDC Delivers

Leader of UDC pressure group emphasises direct engagement with President

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

Madibelatlhopho has pledged to hold President Duma Boko’s government accountable regarding fulfilling promises made on the 2024 campaign trail.

In an interview with The Botswana Gazette, the leader of the pressure group of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), Michael Keakopa, emphasised the role of Madibelatlhopho as a critical structure within the UDC that is dedicated to ensuring accountability and preparing for future elections.

“The role of Madibelatlhopho continues,” he said. “Our role is to make sure that we hold the UDC government committed to its promises. We need to hold our leaders to account.”

Strong anti-corruption stance

Keakopa highlighted the importance of direct engagement with President Boko and his ministers to ensure that UDC pledges are fulfilled.

“I personally engage with him (President Boko) on a daily basis,” he said. “We also continue to engage with ministers. We want the promises we made to our people to be met.”

Keakopa emphasised the group’s strong stance against corruption, cautioning against the influence of powerful interest groups.

Future elections

“We will also make sure that we fight corruption,” he asserted. “If we are going to allow our nation to be captured by some cartels, then we have a big problem.”

In addition to oversight, Keakopa stressed that Madibelatlhopho will actively prepare the UDC for future elections. He described this dual approach as essential for maintaining public trust and securing long-term success.

“Our people voted for change,” he said. “We owe it to them to ensure their trust in us is rewarded with results.”