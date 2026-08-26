Botswana Grants Oman Visa-Free Entry

Omani nationals can now enter Botswana visa-free for up to 90 days, but Batswana still face Oman’s entry requirements, leaving the new arrangement non-reciprocal.

BONGANI MALUNGA

Botswana has granted Omani citizens visa-free access for stays of up to 90 days, opening a new chapter in the country’s growing engagement with the Sultanate of Oman.

The visa exemption, confirmed by Oman’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement released last Saturday, allows holders of all types of Omani passports to enter Botswana without applying for a visa before travelling.

ONE-WAY ACCESS

However, the arrangement is currently not reciprocal, with Botswana citizens still required to comply with Oman’s applicable entry and visa requirements.

Oman’s official visa guidance directs visitors to its visa eligibility system, indicating that Botswana nationals do not enjoy an equivalent 90-day visa-free facility.

ECONOMIC TIES

The development comes as Botswana and Oman have accelerated bilateral cooperation in recent months, with the two countries moving beyond diplomatic engagement towards concrete economic partnerships.

During high-level engagements between the two countries, Botswana and Oman signed agreements covering mineral exploration, petroleum product storage facilities and the development, construction and financing of a solar power plant.

The agreements point to an expanding relationship centred on energy, mining and infrastructure, sectors that Botswana is seeking to use to attract investment and strengthen economic diversification.

TRAVEL CONDITIONS

The visa-free access is expected to further support these ambitions by making it easier for Omani investors, businesspeople and tourists to travel to Botswana.

Under the arrangement, Omani travellers must have passports valid for at least six months from the date of entry and containing at least three blank pages.

The Botswana government has not ruled out discussions with Oman on whether reciprocal visa arrangements could eventually be established.

RECIPROCITY GAP

Botswana exempts nationals from more than 100 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and European Union member states, from visa requirements for short-term stays.

However, Botswana citizens enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to only between 57 and 82 countries globally, highlighting the imbalance in reciprocal travel access.