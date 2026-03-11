BOTSWANA MEDIA UNDER PRESSURE

By Gazette Writer

Botswana has slipped sharply in global press freedom rankings, with a new study warning that legal threats, costly lawsuits and political hostility are placing growing strain on the country’s independent media.

For decades, Botswana has been regarded as one of Africa’s most stable democracies, with a reputation for relatively open public debate and a press able to question those in power.

But a new report examining the country’s media environment suggests that reputation is under increasing strain.

The study, titled *A Democracy at the Crossroads: Mapping Threats to the Media in Botswana*, says the pressures facing journalists are not isolated incidents but part of a broader pattern of legal, political and economic challenges affecting the country’s media landscape.

Its most striking finding is the scale of Botswana’s decline in global press freedom rankings.

Botswana ranked 42nd in the world in 2015 but had fallen to 81st place by 2025, according to the World Press Freedom Index compiled by Reporters Without Borders.

GLOBAL SLIDE

The report describes the deterioration of Botswana’s media environment as the result of what it calls “a convergence of structural vulnerabilities and deliberate political strategies.”

Researchers say the pressures affecting the media come from multiple directions, including restrictive legislation, costly defamation lawsuits, surveillance concerns and political rhetoric directed at journalists.

The report draws on interviews with journalists, legal experts and civil society actors, as well as legal documents, newsroom records, advocacy research and international press freedom indicators.

It is attributed to researcher Mmapula Molapong, while a second contributing author who resides in Botswana is not identified “for professional reasons.”

LEGAL PRESSURES

According to the study, several colonial-era laws remain part of Botswana’s legal framework, including provisions on sedition and criminal defamation.

The report says the continued existence of such laws contributes to a climate where journalists may feel pressure to avoid certain forms of reporting.

The study also highlights the growing use of defamation lawsuits against media houses, commonly referred to as Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation.

These cases, the report notes, can impose significant legal costs on media organisations and discourage investigative journalism.

HOSTILE CLIMATE

Beyond legal and financial pressures, the report also references incidents involving journalists and public officials as examples of tensions between the media and authorities.

In one example cited in the study, the Botswana Editors Forum condemned the obstruction of a Duma FM journalist during the 2026/27 Budget Speech after she was pushed by the President’s press secretary while attempting to interview officials.

According to the report, developments such as these illustrate the pressures shaping Botswana’s media landscape.

