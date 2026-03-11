BNSC Hosts Maiden Indoor Sports Festival

A new multi-code indoor sports festival signals a shift toward commercialization, accountability and athlete-centered development in Botswana sport

GAZETTE REPORTER

The inaugural indoor sports festival organized by the Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) marked a symbolic shift in the country’s sporting direction this past weekend weekend, as administrators, athletes and government officials gathered at Royal Aria Indoor Sports Centre.

The event, held in Tlokweng, brought together six indoor sporting codes — basketball, boxing, judo, netball, table tennis and volleyball — competing under one roof for the first time. The initiative is intended to provide athletes with a consistent competitive platform while positioning indoor sport as a more visible and commercially viable part of Botswana’s sporting ecosystem.

Delivering the keynote address, Olebile Sikwane, the newly appointed chief executive of the national commission, framed the festival as both a celebration and a turning point in how indoor sports are managed and promoted in the country.

“We have talked too much since 1966,” Sikwane said, acknowledging long-standing challenges faced by indoor sporting codes. “Your challenges have now to come to an end. This platform is the beginning.”

The festival forms part of the commission’s broader push to professionalize sports structures, attract private sponsorship and encourage collaboration between national sporting associations.

Sikwane also delivered a pointed message to sports administrators, urging them to reflect on their roles and contributions to the growth of sport. Long-serving administrators, he suggested, must ask whether they have created room for new leadership and whether their work has meaningfully advanced sporting development.

While administrators focus on governance, he said, athletes should remain at the center of the sporting ecosystem.

“The expectation is simple,” he said. “Athletes must perform and win medals.”

Sikwane’s remarks also included a personal reflection on his own journey in sport. As a young man, he once dreamed of playing for LCS Gunners and later hoped to work for Kaizer Chiefs. An injury, he recounted, forced him to reconsider his ambitions, eventually guiding him toward sports administration.

Beyond sport, the CEO used the moment to address social issues, calling on men to play a greater role in combating gender-based violence, which remains a major concern across communities.

Looking ahead, the commission intends to maximize the use of the Jamali indoor sports facility to ensure athletes have better access to training and competition spaces.

For the athletes gathered in Tlokweng, however, the focus remained on the courts, rings and tables — where Botswana’s indoor sports future is now being tested.