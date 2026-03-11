BAA Pushes Women Toward Track Success

Training and strategy aim to boost national performance ahead of World Relays

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) has launched an intensive program to address declining performances among women athletes, CEO Mabua Mabua told this publication. The initiative comes as the country prepares to host the World Athletics Relays and other international competitions this year.

Mabua explained that the association has organized a training camp in Francistown specifically for women athletes. “We did that deliberately as we realized that we are a bit behind in terms of women performance,” he said. “As we are speaking they are in a training camp in Francistown, we have picked 10 best athletes in 100m and the other 10 in 400m, we wanted them to be in a training camp early as compared to men, we want them to be a well managed area where they do not have to worry about anything but bettering their performances.”

In addition to the domestic camp, some female athletes are training abroad through partnerships with universities, particularly in the United States. Mabua noted that the combination of local and international training is intended to enhance performance ahead of major events.

Competition Concerns

Over the weekend, BAA held its fourth and final series of the year in Francistown. However, some athletes raised concerns about the length of the competitions, which often start in the morning and run into the evening, making it difficult to deliver optimal performances.

Mabua acknowledged the issue, citing the unexpected increase in athlete participation, particularly among juniors. “You should understand that there’s no school sport so this is the only platform where athletes under the ages of 20 get to compete,” he said. He added that competitions typically do not require invitations, apart from nationals, and confirmed that from next year junior and senior athletes will compete on separate days.

Performance Trends

Despite the scheduling challenges, Mabua expressed satisfaction with the progress athletes (not mean and women) have shown across the four series. He noted that the association tracks performance improvements relative to athletes’ season-best marks and observed that performances generally peak in April.

“Our aim was for athletes to better their seasons best series 1 to series 4,” Mabua said.

With targeted training and strategic competition planning, BAA hopes to elevate the standard of women’s athletics in Botswana, ensuring the country presents competitive teams at the upcoming international events.