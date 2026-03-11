25 Years of Shanti-Lo

After 25 years of shaping Botswana’s sonic landscape, music icon Shanti-Lo is turning celebration into a cultural moment. The upcoming 25th Anniversary Celebration – A Legacy in Music promises not just a concert, but a living time capsule of sound, style and resilience

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Some artists drop hits. Others build legacies.

For Shanti-Lo, the journey has been less about chart positions and more about cultural imprint. Now, after 25 years in the music game, the artist is marking the milestone with a landmark celebration titled “Shanti-Lo: 25th Anniversary Celebration – A Legacy in Music.”

The event lands on 30 May 2026 at the iconic BotswanaCraft, a venue known for hosting some of the country’s most unforgettable cultural gatherings.

Gates open at 13:00, but what awaits inside is far bigger than a stage.

This is memory, melody and movement, 25 years deep.

MORE THAN A CONCERT

The anniversary show has been framed as a legacy experience, blending performance, reflection and celebration into one sweeping moment of musical storytelling.

Fans can expect a full journey through Shanti-Lo’s catalogue, alongside guest appearances from local artists and the debut of new music.

“People can enjoy live performances by local artists, Shanti Lo merchandizing and new music from Shanti Lo,” the artist told Time Out.

The celebration will also spotlight something many fans may not know: Shanti-Lo has spent the last few years quietly expanding beyond music.

THE QUIET YEARS

The past three years have been reflective.

While the spotlight may have dimmed momentarily, the creative engine never stopped running.

“I have been writing new songs. Growing my fashion design business. Compiling material for my documentary and memoirs. Praying that things change for the better, and that we (artists) could actually have work so as to earn,” Shanti Lo said.

Looking beyond the celebration at BotswanaCraft, Shanti Lo hopes the anniversary will, “provides an opportunity to pivot in a more deliberate, empowered direction. Marking the start of another era of building my legacy.”

THE NEXT ERA

The BotswanaCraft celebration isn’t just a nostalgic look back—it’s a launchpad.

For Shanti-Lo, the 25-year milestone signals the beginning of something new: a more intentional chapter of creativity, legacy-building and cultural influence.

Corporate partners and fans alike are being invited into the moment, with ticket packages ranging from P250 general admission to corporate Package (table of 10) available at P 10,000 designed for brands that want to be part of Botswana’s musical story.