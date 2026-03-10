MPs Demand Officers Pay for Costly Decisions

MPs are calling for public officers whose decisions cost the government millions to face surcharges, arguing that accountability in the civil service has been selective and weak

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Members of Parliament have urged the government to introduce a surcharge on public servants whose actions result in financial losses, citing weak accountability within the civil service.

The call was made during deliberations on the Committee of Supply for the Ministry of Finance.

SALESHANDO DEMANDS ACCOUNTABILITY

Maun North MP Dumelang Saleshando argued that government employees should be held responsible when mismanagement or poor decision-making costs the country millions.

“Where there is clear evidence that a public servant has caused financial loss to government, either through misappropriation or taking wrong decisions, they should be held accountable,” Saleshando said. “Too often, employees who make costly decisions walk free, and the burden is left to the government. It is high time action is taken against these individuals.”

MOSANANA QUESTIONS DOUBLE STANDARDS

Kanye East MP Prince Mosanana highlighted what he described as selective enforcement, pointing out that government drivers are routinely surcharged for vehicle damages, while senior officers whose decisions cost millions face no penalties.

“If drivers are held financially accountable for damages, why shouldn’t officers also be charged when their decisions cost government millions?” Mosanana asked. He added that the time had come for public officers to bear the financial consequences of their costly actions.

LABOUR MINISTER SUPPORTS SURCHARGES

Minister of Labour Pius Mokgware, a retired general, backed the MPs’ proposal, stressing that public officers who bypass procedures or act improperly should face surcharges.

“Some officers have a tendency to bypass government procedures, such as unfairly expelling subordinates from work without adhering to the Public Service Act,” Mokgware said. “When such cases reach court, government often loses, yet the officers involved are not held responsible. Just like drivers, these officers should also be surcharged for their decisions and pay for the costs.”

CONCERNS OVER CIVIL SERVICE ACCOUNTABILITY

The MPs’ proposal comes amid mounting public concern over financial mismanagement and repeated litigation losses by the state.

BOFEPUSU Secretary General Robert Rabasimane noted that while the law allows for accounting officers to be charged for misconduct, enforcement has been inconsistent, costing the government substantial sums.

“In some instances, accounting officers conduct disciplinary processes unprocedurally, which results in litigation. Others sign contracts without legal basis, again exposing government to lawsuits,” Rabasimane said. “Therefore, any accounting officer who takes decisions without legal basis should be charged with misconduct.”

