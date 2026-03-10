BONU Slams Govt Excuses Over Nurse Shortages 

BONU has dismissed government explanations for the country’s worsening nurse-to-population ratio, blaming poor pay, harsh working conditions and not migration or limited vacancies

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Botswana Nurses Union (BONU) has issued a challenge to the government, urging urgent measures to fill vacant nursing posts and address the country’s ongoing health workforce crisis.

Botswana currently has just 31 nurses per 10,000 people, well below the World Health Organization recommendation of 45 per 10,000. The union says this shortfall is evident in overworked staff, longer patient waiting times, and declining care quality across hospitals and clinics.

BONU directly contested remarks by the Assistant Minister of Health Lawrence Ookeditse, who told Parliament that nurse shortages were primarily due to migration, absorption into the private sector, and limited vacancies.

The union argued that this explanation overlooked the main issue: vacant nursing and midwifery positions that remain unfilled.

CALL TO FILL VACANT POSTS

“BONU stresses that the most urgent and practical solution lies in filling the existing vacant nursing and midwifery posts,” said BONU Publicity Secretary, Batlhalefi Thebe.

The union also highlighted the ongoing loss of professional nurses due to low wages and poor working conditions, while some qualified nurses remain unemployed. BONU described this as a contradiction that urgently needs resolution.

PUSH TO REMOVE BUREAUCRATIC HURDLES

BONU urged the Ministry of Health to absorb nurses into the healthcare system without delay, warning that bureaucratic obstacles are hindering workforce expansion.

“Failure to act perpetuates long waiting times, unsafe workloads, and compromised patient outcomes,” the union said.

DEMAND FOR DECISIVE LEADERSHIP

The union called on the Assistant Minister and the government to show decisive leadership by immediately filling existing nursing vacancies.

“Botswana cannot continue to lament shortages when solutions are within reach. BONU remains committed to support the government in strengthening the health workforce and safeguarding community wellbeing,” the statement concluded.