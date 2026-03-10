BDP Bets on Khama, Masisi for Revival

The BDP is making a renewed push to reconcile former presidents Mokgweetsi Masisi and Ian Khama, hoping that bridging their long-standing rift will heal party divisions and strengthen its chances in future elections

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) says it is making a renewed push to reconcile former presidents Mokgweetsi Masisi and Ian Khama, arguing that restoring cordial relations between the two could revive the party and improve its fortunes in future elections.

The decision follows last week’s BDP retreat, where party president Mpho Balopi announced the launch of a fresh mediation process aimed at ending the long-standing fallout between the two leaders. Previous attempts by the party to broker peace failed, but the BDP now says reconciliation is critical for its political survival.

HISTORY

The rift between Masisi and Khama dates back to 2018, shortly after Masisi succeeded Khama as president. Relations deteriorated sharply in 2019 following the general elections, as disagreements emerged over governance style, party control, security issues, and Khama’s influence within government and the ruling party. The fallout eventually led to Khama severing ties with the BDP and openly opposing Masisi’s leadership, a conflict that deeply divided the party and its support base.

IMMENSE POLITICAL INFLUENCE

Speaking in an interview with The Botswana Gazette, BDP Executive Secretary Ame Makoba said the party’s renewed effort is driven by the immense political influence both former presidents still wield.

“Although they are both former presidents, they still command massive influence in politics and across the country,” Makoba said. “If they can smoke the peace pipe, it would benefit the party because their followers could also put their differences aside and rally behind the BDP again.”

LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTY CONFLICTS

Makoba attributed the BDP’s poor performance in the 2024 general elections largely to the ongoing conflict, particularly in Bangwato-dominated areas. He said the party became deeply unpopular in the region, with voters accusing it of attacking their Kgosi.

“We were booed when trying to solicit support and in some cases chased away from homesteads,” he said. “That is why we went to Serowe to apologize. If the two reconcile, it could help the BDP regain trust and find its way back.”

The party believes that a Masisi–Khama rapprochement could help heal internal divisions, reunite estranged supporters and stabilize the BDP ahead of future electoral contests.