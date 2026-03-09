EU Suspends Botswana’s Beef Imports  

The European Union has urgently suspended fresh beef imports from parts of Botswana after new foot-and-mouth disease outbreaks, dealing a fresh blow to the country’s export-dependent cattle industry

GAZETTE REPORTER

The European Union (EU) has announced an urgent amendment to its rules on importing fresh meat from Botswana following a series of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreaks in the southern African country.

In its Implementing Regulation (EU) 2026/451, the European Commission amended Annex XIII of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/404, which lists third countries authorised to export fresh meat of certain ungulates to the EU.

“The entry for Botswana in Annex XIII to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/404 is amended to take account of the current epidemiological situation as regards foot-and-mouth disease in that third country,” the regulation reads.

The measure comes into force immediately and is binding across all EU member states.

OUTBREAKS CONFIRMED IN NORTH-EAST DISTRICT

According to the Commission, Botswana first reported a suspected FMD outbreak on 28 January 2026 in a bovine establishment located in the North-East District. The outbreak was confirmed the following day by Botswana’s competent authorities.

Subsequent communications revealed additional FMD outbreaks in five more bovine establishments in the same region, four of which fall within veterinary disease control zone 3c. These zones are situated close to the initial outbreak site in zone 6b — an area from which EU imports have already been suspended since August 2022.

ZONE 3C NOW BARRED FROM EU MARKET

Prior to the amendment, Part 1 of Annex XIII permitted consignments of fresh meat from Botswana’s veterinary disease control zones 3c, 4b, 5, 8 and 9 to enter the EU market.

The Commission’s urgent action now specifically suspends imports from zone 3c due to what it describes as a heightened risk of introducing FMD into the Union.

The decision is grounded in the EU Animal Health Law — Regulation (EU) 2016/429 — together with related implementing and delegated regulations governing products of animal origin from third countries.

The measures were adopted in line with the opinion of the Standing Committee on Plants, Animals, Food and Feed.

ECONOMIC IMPLICATIONS FOR BOTSWANA

For Botswana, where beef exports remain a critical source of foreign revenue, the suspension is expected to carry significant economic implications, particularly for producers operating in the affected districts.

The regulation was signed off in Brussels on 23 February 2026 by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, underscoring the urgency of the decision.

“These measures are necessary to protect the health of European livestock and consumers,” the Commission said in a note accompanying the publication.

EU TO MONITOR SITUATION

The EU indicated it will continue to monitor the epidemiological situation in Botswana and may revise the import status of the affected zones once the outbreaks are fully contained and the country demonstrates compliance with EU animal health standards.

Until then, the suspension will remain in force, tightening pressure on Botswana’s beef sector as authorities work to contain the spread of FMD.