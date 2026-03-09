BTU Slams Govt’s ‘Hidden Meds’ Claims 

The BTU has denounced Assistant Minister Ignatius Moswaane’s allegations that health workers deliberately hid medical drugs, calling the claims baseless and reckless

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Teachers Union (BTU) has strongly criticized recent remarks by Assistant Minister of Local Government and Traditional Affairs, Ignatius Moswaane, accusing health workers of deliberately hiding medical drugs to undermine government efforts to improve healthcare access.

RECKLESS AND BASELESS

In a statement, the union described the claims as “reckless, baseless, and deserving of the strongest condemnation.” BTU warned that such allegations undermine the integrity of institutions Moswaane is meant to protect and risk eroding public trust in the government by spreading unverified information.

PUBLIC CONFIDENCE AT RISK

“The public’s confidence in Botswana’s health system is already fragile. Inflammatory statements from senior officials only deepen mistrust, confusion, and unnecessary panic,” the union said. It added that political leaders have a duty to communicate responsibly, particularly on sensitive issues like healthcare delivery.

HEALTH WORKERS’ DEDICATION DEFENDED

BTU also condemned the implication that doctors, nurses, and pharmacists were acting in bad faith, calling it “unjust and demoralizing.” The union highlighted the dedication of health workers who continue to serve under challenging conditions and warned that accusations of sabotage could erode morale and strain relations between frontline staff and government.

CALL FOR RETRACTION AND APOLOGY

The union urged Moswaane to retract his statements and issue a public apology, emphasizing that false accusations from officials threaten national unity and progress. BTU said it would monitor the Assistant Minister’s actions closely and called on the government to publicly condemn the remarks, cautioning that silence could be interpreted as approval.

PARLIAMENTARY DEBATE BLOCKED

Moswaane recently told Parliament he had intercepted counterfeit medical drugs at a Shoshong clinic and claimed some had already been administered to patients. Efforts by Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) MP for Kgatleng East, Mabuse Pule, to have the matter formally debated in Parliament were blocked by Speaker Dithapelo Keorapetse

OMBUDSMAN INVESTIGATION LIKELY

The Ombudsman’s office has received complaints over Moswaane’s allegations, with an investigation expected to follow.