Govt Moves to Regulate Yango, Indrive

Transport Ministry moves to regulate ride-hailing platforms like Yango and InDrive, citing passenger safety concerns and gaps in existing transport legislation

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure has issued a regulation notice targeting ride-hailing services, signalling the government’s intention to bring digital transport platforms under formal regulatory oversight.

Ride-hailing companies such as Yango, InDrive and Areye are expected to be affected by the proposed changes, following reports that some drivers are operating without the required permits. The move is aimed at closing a regulatory gap in the Road Transport Permits Act, which currently does not explicitly account for technology-driven private transportation services.

SAFEGUARDING PASSENGERS

Speaking in Parliament on Monday, Assistant Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Keoagile Atamelang said the review of the law is necessary to safeguard passengers and ensure accountability within the rapidly growing ride-hailing sector.

Atamelang warned that the absence of regulation could expose commuters to safety risks, as some platforms may deploy under-qualified or unvetted drivers. The assistant minister further noted that efforts to engage the public transport sector on the impact of ride-hailing services have been unsuccessful. According to Atamelang, the lack of a unified taxi association has made it difficult for the ministry to obtain a consolidated position, as the sector is fragmented into multiple independent associations.

“In relation to services such as Yango, I went to the bus-taxi rank to ask operators why they have been silent on the issue. It turns out that taxi associations don’t have a single voice, there are so many associations. Some don’t have a problem with ride-hailing services while others strongly oppose it. We have encouraged them to join forces and present a single, unified position to begin formal talks,” Atamelang noted.

STERN WARNING

“We have also extended an invitation to Yango for formal talks, we have also notified them of the dangers of recruiting drivers who sign up without proper transport permits. We are actively talking with them and soon we will take action against them (if they do not correct the permitting issue),” the assistant minister warned.

According to the assistant minister, the proposed regulatory framework is expected to define operating requirements for ride-hailing services, including driver permits, compliance standards and oversight mechanisms, as the government seeks to balance innovation with public safety and fair competition in the transport industry.