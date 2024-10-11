Botswana, SA hold positive trade related talks 

The two countries have committed to strengthen economic ties and reduce barriers

Bilateral working group set to be established for communication purposes

BONGANI MALUNGA

Botswana and South Africa have declared their commitment to strengthening economic collaboration and reducing trade barriers between the two nations. The neighbouring countries have identified that trade barriers are disrupting the free flow of goods and they have jointly addressed the concerns through a meeting in Pretoria this week. The two ministers’ meetings also touched on the possibility of expanding their cooperation in areas such as manufacturing, agriculture, transport and many other sectors.

No trade war

Issues relating to import bans have raised the possibilities of a trade war as told by South African agricultural industry commentators and stakeholders but the two nations’ meeting has dispelled the notion of a looming trade war. Through the consultative session, the two nations have committed to enhancing economic ties, improving communication on trade relations and identifying further areas of economic collaboration.

Meeting

The Minister of Trade and Industry Mmusi Kgafela and South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Zuko Godlimpi met in Pretoria last week to accelerate issues related to economic ties. On Monday the South African Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperation released a media statement detailing the contents of the meeting between Kgafela and Godlimpi.

According to Godlimpi’s ministry the two countries discussed “the promotion of trade and investment and committed to addressing key challenges hindering the full potential of economic cooperation between the two countries.”

Optimism

“A central part of the discussions focused on addressing existing challenges including non-tariff barriers, regulatory obstacles and market access issues that have hindered trade growth. Both countries agreed to establish a bilateral working group to identify and resolve these challenges to ensure a fair and open trading environment. Both delegations expressed optimism about the future of their economic partnership and agreed to hold and sustain regular consultations to monitor progress and explore new areas of cooperation,” the SA Trade ministry explained.

Consensus

The countries concluded by reaching a consensus on simplifying trade processes that will ultimately pave way for the relaxation of barriers that are currently in place. The meeting was regarded as an overall success given the optimism shared by both parties as they are keen to hold up their end of the bargain.