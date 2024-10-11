Risk Assessment for Botswana Citrus Exports to USA

BONGANI MALUNGA

Botswana’s citrus fruit exports to the United States (USA) are set to undergo a risk assessment to eliminate the threat of pests. The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), an agency of the US Department of Agriculture, has published a pest risk assessment to examine the potential risks posed by importing citrus fruits such as lemon, grapefruit, mandarin, and sweet orange from Botswana for US consumption.

Precautionary

The exercise is seen as a mandatory precautionary measure to control the spread of pests. The assessment was initiated in response to a market access request from the Botswana government. In recent months, the animal and plant health inspection agency has strengthened quarantine measures for citrus black spot to control its spread. The agency remains cautious about the possibility of pests from other host countries.

Stakeholders

According to Fresh Fruit Portal, APHIS has invited stakeholders, industry partners, and the public to share their concerns and provide insights regarding the proposed import of these citrus fruits from Botswana.

The APHIS assessment report, which The Botswana Gazette has reviewed, clarifies that the agency used scientific literature, port-of-entry pest interception data, and information from the Botswana government to establish a list of pests with quarantine significance for the USA. “There are pests that occur in Botswana on any host and are associated with the commodity plant species anywhere in the world,” APHIS stated.

Pests

The US agency has identified four pests that “met the threshold for consequences of introduction and can follow the commodity import pathway.” These pests include Ceratitis cosyra (Walker), Ceratitis rosa (Karsch), Dacus ciliatus (Loew), and Thaumatotibia leucotreta (Meyrick), all of which have a medium to high likelihood of introduction. The agency has started an assessment to ensure that Botswana’s imports do not pose the same plant health risks.

Pathogenic Influenza

APHIS previously listed Botswana as an area affected by pathogenic avian influenza in 2022, placing the country under conditional restrictions. This animal-related health risk prompted customs agencies to remain vigilant for animal products imported from countries such as Botswana, Lesotho, and Benin.

