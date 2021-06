The Ministry of Health and Wellness wishes to inform members of the public that the Government of Botswana will receive 200 000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine tomorrow, Wednesday (23/06/2021) at 1200hrs. The consignment has been purchased by the Government of the Republic of Botswana from the Peoples Republic of China.

Communication on the vaccination roll out of this consignment, and others expected, will be made in due course.

Christopher Nyanga

For Permanent Secretary