A poor continental procurement score, repeated direct awards and audit findings are exposing weaknesses in safeguards governing billions of pula in public contracts.

BONGANI MALUNGA

Botswana’s reputation as one of Africa’s best-governed countries is facing an uncomfortable test after the Mo Ibrahim Foundation exposed serious weaknesses in its public procurement system, at a time when multimillion-pula government contracts continue to be approved through direct procurement arrangements.

The latest Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG), released in October 2026, ranks Botswana 41st out of 54 African countries for Public Procurement Procedures, with a score of 22.2 out of 100.

The country’s performance is only marginally better than neighbouring Zimbabwe, which scored 21.1 points and ranked 43rd, despite Botswana occupying fourth position in Africa’s overall governance rankings compared with Zimbabwe’s 30th.

STRIKING CONTRADICTION

The findings expose a striking contradiction in Botswana’s governance credentials, particularly when measured against regional countries with substantially stronger procurement safeguards. Zambia ranks ninth in Africa for procurement procedures with 51.9 points, Namibia occupies 13th position with 46.6, while South Africa is ranked 19th with 38.9.

All three countries outperform Botswana in an indicator assessing competitive bidding, the exclusion of companies implicated in wrongdoing and safeguards against corruption in government procurement.

Perhaps the most revealing contradiction lies within Botswana’s own governance scorecard. The country ranks third in Africa for Budgetary and Financial Management, scoring 91.7 points. It also ranks second for the Absence of Corruption in the Public Sector, with 80.5 points.

Yet its procurement procedures score stands at 22.2 points, raising questions about why strong public financial management indicators have not translated into equally strong safeguards governing the allocation of state contracts.

DIRECT AWARDS

The international findings come against a backdrop of direct procurement approvals involving major infrastructure, energy and service contracts over the past two years.

In February 2025, the then Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Noah Salakae revealed in Parliament that 13 projects had been directly procured by his ministry between April 2024 and February 2025.

Responding to Kgalagadi North legislator Reason Lekhutlane, Salakae explained that direct appointment was a legally recognised procurement method under the Public Procurement Act of 2021.

He further disclosed that although he had not personally initiated direct appointments, he had ratified four projects, including construction of the 110km New Xade Junction–New Xade Road, maintenance works along the Mosaditshwene–Artesia Road, construction of the Radisele–Pilikwe Road and asphalt overlay and road-marking works along the Morwamosu–Motokwe Road.

However, the 13 projects represent one ministry’s disclosures rather than a comprehensive national account of direct procurement approvals.

PUBLIC RECORDS

Botswana Power Corporation’s (BPC) tender records show several direct procurement approvals between March 2025 and October 2026, including two separate asset management decisions worth P50.8 million and P48.5 million for the Orapa 90MW Turbine Power Plant in March 2025 and July 2026, respectively.

Other approvals include P69.3 million for insurance and risk management, P15.1 million for payroll migration, P7 million for business process management software, P8.1 million for filter bags at Morupule A and P16.7 million for an uninterrupted power supply system at Morupule B.

SOLAR PROJECTS

Direct procurement approvals have also featured in Botswana’s renewable energy developments. In June 2025, BPC approved an amendment relating to capacity increases for five solar photovoltaic projects in Serowe, Maun, Ghanzi, Charleshill and Molepolole.

The projects were listed under the direct procurement method, with proposed capacities ranging from 16MW to 19MW. A subsequent decision in May 2026 addressed capacity increases for seven solar photovoltaic developments, covering the original locations alongside Kasane and Lobatse.

AUDIT FINDINGS

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation’s findings gain additional significance when weighed against Botswana’s National Forensic Audit Programme, undertaken by Alvarez & Marsal and presented to Government in April 2026.

The auditors flagged repeated reliance on non-competitive procurement methods, inadequately justified direct appointments, emergency procurement without sufficient justification, tender splitting and changes to evaluation criteria.

The report established that weaknesses surrounding direct procurement and competitive tendering have been recurring concerns within Botswana’s public institutions.

BILLIONS AT STAKE

The significance of these weaknesses becomes clearer when considering the scale of public procurement expenditure. According to figures presented by the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) in March 2026, public entities awarded approximately 78,800 tenders valued at P33.5 billion during the 2024/25 financial year.

The expenditure represented approximately 12.4 percent of Botswana’s gross domestic product, demonstrating the considerable economic importance of public procurement. Yet the regulator has acknowledged capacity constraints affecting its ability to monitor procurement activities.

In December 2025, PPRA chief executive Tumelo Motsumi disclosed during a media briefing that the authority had only five staff members carrying out its national oversight mandate, limiting regular audits, monitoring and investigations.