Botswana faces mounting borrowing pressures as a P26.35 billion fiscal deficit and P38.46 billion debt-service bill strain government finances

BONGANI MALUNGA

Botswana’s worsening debt burden and persistent fiscal deficits are pushing the government towards further borrowing, with debt-service payments projected to reach P38.46 billion during the 2026/2027 financial year.

The Ministry of Finance’s 2027/2028 Budget Strategy Paper paints a picture of mounting fiscal pressure, warning that widening deficits, declining government financial assets and rising borrowing costs are increasingly limiting the country’s ability to finance expenditure without accumulating additional debt.

The paper projects a P26.35 billion fiscal deficit for 2026/2027, equivalent to approximately nine percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), while public debt is expected to climb to 45 percent of GDP by March 2027.

CREATING A BORROWING CYCLE

The ministry acknowledges that Botswana’s deteriorating fiscal position is creating a borrowing cycle in which government must increasingly turn to lenders to bridge financing gaps, while simultaneously accommodating the growing cost of servicing existing debt.

“With fiscal buffers already constrained, the widening fiscal deficit in 2026 will increase the need for borrowing, raising debt-service costs and further limiting the fiscal space available for priority spending,” the ministry states.

P38 BILLION DEBT-SERVICE PRESSURE

The ministry reveals that Botswana’s total public debt, including guarantees, stood at P95 billion as of June 2026, representing 32 percent of GDP. Of this amount, domestic debt accounted for P62.83 billion, while external debt stood at P32.17 billion.

The P38.46 billion projected debt-service bill, including interest, illustrates the substantial repayment obligations confronting government as it seeks additional financing to sustain public expenditure. The ministry warns that increasing debt-service costs could further constrain resources available for essential services and development programmes.

Compounding the situation is the depletion of government savings as the Government Investment Account (GIA), a key financial buffer, stood at just P3.75 billion in July 2026, having temporarily recovered to P6.1 billion in April. This represents a dramatic decline from P37.3 billion in 2014, leaving government with considerably less financial capacity to absorb revenue shocks without resorting to borrowing.

“As financial assets have diminished, deficits have increasingly been debt-financed, accelerating the accumulation of public debt and raising debt-service costs,” the ministry notes.

GOVERNMENT EXPANDS BORROWING CAPACITY

To address the financing gap, the government has increased its statutory debt ceiling to 60 percent of GDP and expanded its Government Bond Issuance Programme from P55 billion to P85 billion. Its 2026/2027 borrowing strategy includes P10 billion in domestic bond issuances and up to P2 billion in net Treasury bill issuance, with additional financing expected from domestic and external lenders.

The government has also secured financing facilities including a EUR400 million loan from Standard Chartered Bank Botswana, a USD270 million syndicated facility involving Absa Bank Botswana, First National Bank Botswana and Stanbic Bank Botswana, and a USD170 million facility from the OPEC Fund for International Development.

These arrangements are intended to bridge financing gaps, sustain essential public services and support economic development. However, the ministry acknowledges that rising borrowing costs, subdued economic growth and diminished financial reserves have increased the country’s exposure to sovereign debt stress, with the risk rising from low to medium in 2026/2027.

The government maintains that new borrowing will prioritise economically viable investments capable of generating long-term growth rather than financing recurrent consumption.