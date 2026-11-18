Choppies is strengthening AI systems and financial services as its CEO pursues a long-term ambition to move beyond supermarkets alone

BONGANI MALUNGA

Botswana’s retail giant Choppies is plotting a future beyond supermarket aisles, with Group Chief Executive Officer Ramachandran Ottapathu outlining an ambitious long-term vision to transform the company into a financial technology (fintech) business.

Speaking at Choppies’ Long Service Excellence Awards ceremony in Gaborone last Friday, Ottapathu revealed that the retailer is gradually integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its database systems to improve everyday operations and lay the technological foundation for a broader business transformation.

“Our aim is to become, eventually, a fintech company than just merely a retailer. That’s a dream we are pursuing, hopefully one day we will get there,” Ottapathu remarked.

AMBITION TO EVOLVE

His comments underline Choppies’ ambition to evolve from a traditional grocery retailer into a technology-driven enterprise, potentially placing financial services at the centre of its future business model.

The company is already laying the groundwork for this transformation. Its 2026 Integrated Annual Report reveals that AI is being deployed in routine tasks, complex data analysis, risk management and fraud detection.

Choppies has also established a foothold in financial services through its Monyglob platform and Payzana mobile wallet, offering services that extend beyond conventional supermarket transactions.

The financial opportunity is beginning to materialise. According to the group’s audited results for the financial year ended June 2026, commission income from financial services increased by approximately 24 percent, from P45 million to P56 million.

ADDITIONAL REVENUE STREAM

Although this remains a relatively small contribution against Choppies’ P9.89 billion in overall group revenue, it demonstrates the potential for financial services to become an additional revenue stream.

Choppies’ extensive retail footprint could also provide an advantage in pursuing this ambition. The company operates 314 stores across Botswana, Namibia and Zambia, attracting approximately 2.3 million customer visits weekly.

This customer reach presents opportunities to expand digital payments, money transfers and other financial services through an established retail network, potentially generating revenue beyond grocery purchases.

The strategy also mirrors developments among established international retailers. South Africa’s Shoprite has expanded into transactional financial services through its Money Market Account, while British supermarket giant Tesco continues to offer Tesco-branded banking products through its partnership with Barclays.

LONG TERM UNDERTAKING

However, Choppies’ ambition remains a long-term undertaking rather than an imminent transformation. Its successful execution will depend on continued technological investment, regulatory compliance, cybersecurity and the ability to build customer confidence in its financial products.

Ottapathu did not outline a specific timeline for achieving the fintech ambition or identify which additional financial products the company intends to introduce.