BPF Central Region rejects decision to join UDC

Calls emergency meeting to discuss the matter

Fears incumbency principle may rob BPF of constituencies

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Central Region of the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) has reportedly called an emergency meeting for tomorrow (Thursday) to object to the decision of the party’s National Executive Committee to join the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) without consultations, The Botswana Gazette has established.

This follows a recent announcement that the party had joined the UDC with immediate effect. In a joint statement over the weekend, the two organisations announced that the BPF shall, with immediate effect, become a member of UDC and shall establish working streams to work on the constitution and policies.

However, the BPF Central Region has reportedly rejected the decision and accused the party leadership of not consulting them. As a result, the region reportedly called an emergency meeting for tomorrow to map the way forward.

“Their view is that the decision to join UDC was supposed to be adopted by the general membership,” said a source.

Constituencies available

Those behind the planned meeting are said to be mainly people with aspirations to become BPF candidates in the 2024 general elections and fear that being a part of the UDC could limit constituencies available to the BPF.

“These people are not looking at the bigger picture but their self-interest,” said an insider. The Secretary of the BPF Central Region, Kesego Lesaso, would not be drawn into discussing the alleged grievances raised by the region. “I will not comment on that issue because everyone is entitled to his or her opinion,” Lesaso said. He also declined to share the agenda of the meeting.