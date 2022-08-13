There are 1.48m Internet Users in Botswana – Report

1.20 million users of social media recorded in January 2022

Facebook the biggest platform in terms of use and Ad reach

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

In a bid to highlight the insights and trends for digital adoption in Botswana, the Datareportal Digital 2022 report says the country recorded 1.48 million Internet users in January 2022.

In addition, 1.20 million users of social media – which is equivalent to 49.6 percent of the total population – were recorded at the beginning of the year. The report indicates that social media use remained unchanged between 2021 and 2022.

Kepios analysis

“Botswana’s Internet penetration rate stood at 61.0 percent of the total population at the start of 2022,” says the report. “Kepios analysis indicated that Internet use increased by 27 000 between 2021 and 2022,”

In simplified terms, the figures show that 943.4 thousand people in Botswana were not using the Internet at the start of 2022, which meant that 39.0 percent of the population remained offline earlier this year.

Facebook use

The report states that data published in Meta’s advertising resources shows that Facebook had 1.10 million users in Botswana early this year, making it the most used social media platform in the country. Meta’s audience figures further indicated that Facebook’s adverting reach in Botswana was equivalent to 45.5 percent of the total population at the beginning of the year.

“However, Facebook restricts the use of its platform to people aged 13 and above, so it’s worth highlighting that 63.6 percent of the ‘eligible’ audience in Botswana uses Facebook in 2022. At the start of 2022, 49.9 percent of Facebook ad audience were female while 50.1 percent were male.”

Instagram use

According to the figures published in Meta’s advertising tools, Instagram had 176 000 users in early 2022, which meant that Instagram’s ad reach was equivalent to only 7.3 percent of the total population.

Meanwhile, there is an age restriction of 13 years and above on the social media platform, which meant that 10.2 percent of the ‘eligible’ audience uses Instagram. Further, 50.4 percent of Instagram’s ad audience was female while 49.6 percent were male.

Twitter use

Statistics published in Twitter’s advertising resources show that the social media platform had 85 500 users in the country early this year. The social media platform’s ad reach was equivalent to 3.4 percent of the total population at the time.

LinkedIn use

LinkedIn’s advertising resources reveal that the platform had 300 000 members earlier this year. The advertising reach figures indicate that LinkedIn’s audience in Botswana was equivalent to 12.4 percent of the total population.

“For additional context, LinkedIn’s ad reach in Botswana was equivalent to 20.3 percent of the local Internet user base regardless of age at the start of the year. Further, 41.5 percent of the platform’s ad audience were female while 58.5 percent were female,” the reports states.

Mobile connection

In terms of mobile connections, the report indicates that there were 4.05 million cellular mobile connections early this year. It was also noted that people often use more than one mobile connection and it was normal for mobile connection figures to exceed figures for the total population.

“The number of mobile connections in Botswana increased by 189 000 (+4.9) between 2021 and 2022,” says the report.