BPF Considers Going Solo In Tonota

∙ Says decision would be in protest against constituency allocation to BNF

∙ Vows to take Tonota “by hook or by crook”

∙ Asserts BPF is the only visible UDC affiliate in Tonota

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) has threatened to run as a solo entity in Tonota in the 2024 general elections should the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) refuse to reverse allocation of the constituency to the Botswana National Front (BNF) in its favour.

According to the Chairman of the Tonota Branch of the BPF, Major Bayendisi Thabano, the BPF will take the constituency “by hook or by crook” and has written to the UDC to demand it.

High expectations

“It is not a secret that the BPF wanted this constituency under the UDC ticket,” he said in an interview. “We want this constituency because we are the only visible UDC partner in Tonota.

“We have made progress and built all the necessary party structures, hence we had high expectations that we would be allocated the constituency. We need this constituency.”

Thabano disclosed that the BPF has written to the UDC to express its displeasure and stake its claim to the constituency, failing which the BPF is likely to decide to go solo there in the 2024 general elections.

Positive answer

“We are hoping for a positive answer, given the reasons we outlined,” he said before stating that former football coach and technical director of Botswana Football Association, Losika Six Keatlholetswe, has been identified as the candidate for the BPF.

Pono Moatlhodi of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) is the incumbent MP for Tonota who won the constituency after he quit the UDC, where he was a member through the Botswana National Front, and retraced his steps to the ruling party.

UDC spokesperson Moeti Mohwasa declined to comment save to say he knew nothing about the matter.