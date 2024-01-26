Glam It Up, Ka Setso: When Culture Meets Tourism

∙ Event is slated for the weekend of FNB Kazungula Marathon

Several ministers and the DC expected to attend

GAZETTE REPORTER

A new calendar event styled “Glam it Up, Ka Setso” is slated for the tourism town of Kasane at Cresta Mowana African Village on 24 February 2024.

The event will celebrate and embrace all local cultures while giving tourists the ultimate tourism experience that includes knowledge in Botswana culture.

“This is Botswana’s most elite cultural event which will convene in one of the most attractive tourist destinations,” Sales and Marketing Manager at The Executive Atelier and organiser of the event, Florence Kalaemang, told Time Out.

Culture in its diversity

“Glam it Up, Ka Setso is billed to be an annual event that intertwines culture and glam in one evening. It is a way to preserve and showcase culture in its diversity.”

Kalaemang said the event will feature the crème de la crème of chefs who will give patrons a taste of Botswana cuisines and local staples.

Decked out in their Setswana attire, patrons will also get to enjoy local music, dance and glamorous cultural decor. “Come dressed up for the red carpet in traditional attire that represents any of Botswana indigenous groups,” said Kalaemang.

Folk music

“Botswana’s dance and folk music will be demonstrated and showcased by use of different traditional instruments such as the segaba, segankure, and stinkane.”

Kalaemang highlighted that their main target market for their event is corporates, young executives and culture connoisseurs who will converge on Kasane during the weekend of the FNB Kazungula Marathon.

Dignitaries such as the Minister of the Environment, National Resources Conservation and Tourism, the Minister of Youth, Gender, Sports and Culture, the MP for Chobe, the District Commissioner, and the Council Secretary are expected to grace this auspicious occasion.