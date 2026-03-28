BPF MPs’ Expulsion Sparks Parliamentary Uncertainty

Internal party rift leaves ministers’ parliamentary roles and committee memberships in limbo

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The expulsion of two Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) Members of Parliament (MPs) who also serve as cabinet ministers has cast uncertainty over their parliamentary roles and party representation. The Speaker of the National Assembly, Dithapelo Keorapetse, was formally notified of the decision on Monday.

MPS EXPELLED AMID LEADERSHIP DISPUTE

The MPs, Nata/Gweta representative Lawrence Ookeditse and Serowe North’s Baratiwa Mathoothe were expelled by the party this week. The move was confirmed by the Gaolatlhe Galebotswe faction, which called on the Speaker to act on the decision. This faction claims legitimate leadership over the party, in opposition to Ookeditse’s faction, which also asserts authority.

PARLIAMENTARY IMPLICATIONS

BPF spokesperson, Modiri Jojo Lucas told The Botswana Gazette in an interview that the notification is intended to clarify the MPs’ position in Parliament. “They no longer represent the BPF,” Lucas said, warning that any parliamentary activity by the two ministers including debates or votes cannot be considered as reflecting the party’s stance.

He emphasized that the Speaker must consider the expulsion in future cabinet reshuffles and committee appointments. The Galebotswe faction insists that seating arrangements and committee assignments reflect the updated BPF numbers, ensuring the expelled MPs neither sit with party members nor influence internal representation.

OOKEDITSE FACTION REJECTS EXPULSION

In contrast, the faction loyal to Ookeditse dismissed the expulsion letter as unconstitutional. Spokesperson Ogaufi Nthobelang told The Botswana Gazette that the interim committee lacks authority to notify the Speaker or confirm expulsions. “Only a committee elected by congress can take such decisions,” Nthobelang said, urging BPF members to ignore the claims.

DEEPENING PARTY DIVISIONS

The dispute highlights deepening internal divisions within the BPF and raises questions about the legitimacy of committee decisions. Until the matter is resolved, the parliamentary status of Ookeditse and Mathoothe including their voting rights, committee memberships, and seating arrangements remains uncertain. Analysts warn that the impasse could disrupt parliamentary business and weaken the party’s influence.

SPEAKER’S ROLE IN CLARIFYING STATUS

Reached for comment former deputy speaker Pono Moatlhodi supported the BPF’s position, stating that Parliament must know the MPs’ party status. “They entered Parliament through the BPF, therefore, the party has the right to manage and overrule them,” Moatlhodi said. He added that the Speaker has a duty to review the letter, call the expelled MPs to clarify their stance before announcing his decision.