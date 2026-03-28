Fake Drugs Probe Widens

Parliament committee moves to review rejected evidence as claims of counterfeit medicines linked to deaths raise fresh scrutiny.

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Parliamentary Health Committee is preparing to summon the Ministry of Health to clarify allegations that fake medicines entered Botswana in 2022, reportedly administered to patients and linked to fatalities.

EVIDENCE REVIEW

Committee Chairperson, Phillimon Aron said the committee will formally request access to evidence submitted by the Assistant Minister of Local Government and Traditional Affairs Ignatius Moswaane, which was previously rejected by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Dithapelo Keorapetse for parliamentary discussion.

Aron said the decision was driven by the seriousness of the claims and Moswaane’s persistence in raising the matter.

Moswaane has alleged that counterfeit medicines were imported into Botswana in 2022 and administered in healthcare facilities, resulting in adverse effects and linked to several fatalities. He further claimed that fake medicines were discovered stored in a clinic storeroom at Shoshong Clinic.

INDEPENDENT CHECK

“The committee believes it is essential to independently review the evidence to assess its authenticity and take an informed position,” Aron said.

“The Speaker analyzed the evidence alone before making a decision. It is therefore important for us, as the committee, to examine and evaluate it as well. If the evidence is verified, we will summon senior officials from the Ministry of Health to explain the circumstances surrounding these allegations.”

Aron added that the committee plans to formally approach Keorapetse to request access to the submitted material.

CLAIMS CONTESTED

Moswaane’s claims have been dismissed by the Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority, but he maintains that his evidence is credible.

He has called for a public hearing to establish the impact on affected patients and has threatened to report the authority to the World Health Organization for dismissing the allegations.