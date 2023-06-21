Bulela di Tswe Divides President and Vice President

Lemogang Kwape named among purported Masisi’s lot

Junior ministers, backbenchers lean towards Tsogwane

GAZETTE REPORTER

The imminent Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) primary elections are reported to be causing some tensions between President Mokgweetsi Masisi and Vice President Slumber Tsogwane.

It is being alleged that some MPs of the ruling party have raised claims of favouritism by President Masisi to Tsogwane as Chairman of the BDP.

However, the official position is that party leaders do not have preferred Bulela di Tswe candidates.

Intervene

Sources say the disgruntled MPs, some of whom are also ministers, have complained that Peggy Serame, Kabo Morwaeng, Kefentse Mzwinila and Lemogang Kwape could be receiving support from Masisi for the primaries.

“Tsogwane has been receiving so many reports from MPs and other democrats that some potential candidates might be President Masisi’s favourites,” stated an MP who preferred to remain anonymous.

“They have asked Tsogwane to intervene and address the matter with President Masisi. Even in the last Central Committee meeting, there were complaints made regarding Bulela di Tswe.”

Political season

Upon being approached for a comment, the Secretary General of the BDP, Kavis Kario, said party leaders do not have any preferred Bulela di Tswe candidates. “It is a highly political season and we are aware that there will be some anxiety,” he said.

“What we want our members to know is that neither the President nor the Vice President has any preferred candidates. We will announce the writ for elections soon and all we ask for is calm among our members.”