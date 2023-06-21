Land Squatters are a Creation of the BDP – UDC

Opposition coalition says land boards are now in the hands of BDP members

Says while the poor face eviction, officials who presided over the transactions still hold their jobs

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) has pointed a finger at the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) for allegedly being responsible for proliferation of land squatters across the country through the government’s inability to effectively manage the nation’s land affairs, especially where the poor are concerned.

According to UDC spokesman Moeti Mohwasa, the situation in Mogoditshane where hundreds of peoples are facing eviction is a reflection of the BDP’s failure and endemic corruption.

Desperate act

“Squatting is a desperate act by the impoverished population who lack proper housing,” he said in a brief interview. “Meanwhile, members of the ruling class continue to accumulate vast amounts of land in prime areas.

“This is the stark contrast between those in power and disadvantaged citizens struggling to find a place to call home.”

Mohwasa charged that some individuals facing eviction have land certificates issued by the very same land board that is now evicting them.

Integrity

“This raises questions about the integrity of the officials working within these land boards, many of whom are members of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP),” he stated.

“If you recall well, we did warn that politicisation of land board posts was a grave mistake. We warned that it would breed corruption. We are now witnessing the consequences firsthand.

“Is it not interesting that while evictions resulting from alleged illegal land transactions are taking place, the officials who facilitated these transactions continue to hold their positions without any consequences?”

The UDC spokesman called for urgent action to address this issue and emphasised the need for accountability and transparency within the land management system.

The rights of the poor

As the debate surrounding land squatters intensifies, Mohwasa said the opposition will keep pushing for reforms and safeguards to protect the rights of the poor and marginalised.

“We need to address the root causes of the issue and prioritise fair land distribution as well as provide affordable housing solutions for those in need,” he said.