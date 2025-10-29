Cartels Fuel Drug Crisis

Despite promises of normal medicine supply by December, ex-CMS chiefs warn that without stricter oversight to stop cartels and criminal syndicates diverting drugs for private interests, even a public health emergency won’t help

GAZETTE REPORTER

The former Central Medical Stores (CMS) leaders have cautioned that despite the Ministry of Health’s promise to stabilize medicine supply by December, CMS will struggle to consistently meet the nation’s demand without stronger oversight and accountability.

Former Director of Health Inspectorate, Setso Setso, who at one point chaired the expedited CMS adjudication process, together with Dr. Onalenna Seitio-Kgokgwe-the former head of CMS, are credited for raising medicine availability from 33 percent to 76 percent in 2022.

In an interview, Setso warned that “organized cartels diverting drugs to private pharmacies remain unchecked, a problem that still persists.”

SCAPEGOATING CMS

Just like Dr Kgokgwe, he feels “CMS is being unfairly scapegoated while the Ministry itself fails to tighten oversight on supply chain management.” The responsibility, the duo insist, lies squarely with senior ministry management.

“Reforms in procurement, elimination of middlemen, and a better understanding of the market are critical to solving the crisis,” Setso said.

LEAKAGES AND CARTELS

“The Ministry’s top officers know there are leakages throughout the distribution process. CMS is heavily guarded by state and private security, most drugs leave CMS but do not reach patients. Some are diverted to private pharmacies, and some even leave the country,” Setso said. He recalled incidents of medicines intercepted at the border heading to Zimbabwe. “Cartels operate at every level, and some health workers adopt an abundance mentality. There is a serious problem with security, gatekeeping, and accountability. Even in hair salons, you can find government medical commodities like gloves.”

SUSTAINABILITY CONCERNS

Setso urged the Ministry to seek advice from experienced professionals rather than relying on quick fixes. “Buying drugs alone will not solve the problem—they will be depleted in two months because no one tracks usage properly. Hospitals often leave medical commodities unmonitored, which undermines sustainability. Leakages are still there” He remained cautiously hopeful that the Ministry’s December target could be met was sceptical warning that the current availability is very low.

SYSTEMIC PROBLEMS PERSIST

For her part, Dr. Seitio-Kgokgwe, said the public health emergency alone cannot fix the long-standing systemic issues. “Many challenges are already known, including legislative gaps. Peacemeal solutions and finger-pointing won’t work. Real change requires comprehensive reforms, and it is my hope that those proposed in NDP 12 will put the issue to rest if well implemented,” she said.

For an in-depth take from Dr. Seitio-Kgokgwe on the CMS challenges, see our previous story: Former CMS Boss Defends Staff, Blames MoH.