Chiefs’ Rebirth

Mochudi Centre Chiefs are rebuilding from within — balancing ambition with heritage, and professional reform with community identity

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

In Mochudi, echoes of past glory linger like chants that refuse to fade. Once a dominant force in Botswana football, Mochudi Centre Chiefs – affectionately known as Magosi Maaparankwe – are embarking on a deliberate journey of transformation.

While their 2–1 victory over Township Rollers over the weekend may have lit sparks of nostalgia, the club’s Head of Public Relations, Ame Galeimelwe, is insisting that what truly matters is not the scoreline but the story that is being rewritten behind it.

“This transformation is about redefining our identity while staying true to our roots,” he said. “We aim to build a modern, professionally-run football club that competes at the highest level locally and, in the near future, continentally.”

THE INTENTIONAL SHIFT

Galeimelwe describes the overhaul as strategic rather than reactive. “The timing is intentional,” he explained. “Football has changed — in management, technology, and player development — and this transformation ensures that Mochudi Centre Chiefs keeps pace with that evolution.”

BALANCING PAST AND PROGRESS

The club is reshaping its operations, branding, and fan engagement with a focus on sustainability. “We are building relationships with sponsors, football experts, and community stakeholders who share our long-term vision,” Galeimelwe said. Yet, he emphasised that modernization would not erase their cultural identity: “Our culture, our legends, and our supporters are the heartbeat of this transformation.”

BELIEF RETURNS

Now second on the FNB Premiership table with 16 points from eight games, optimism is cautiously returning among supporters. To those who had lost faith, Galeimelwe offered reassurance: “We understand your frustrations, but your club is rising again.”

“This transformation is meant to restore pride, competitiveness, and belonging. We invite every supporter, near and far, to become a part of this journey back to greatness.”