Ebudilwe’s Bold Journey To India 

Botswana’s queen of cycling, Bakang Ebudilwe, just swaped her handlebars for lecture halls to embark on a new chapter in India where she aims to learn how to merge sports and strategy in shaping her country’s sporting future

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Botswana’s multiple Road and Mountain Bike National Champion, Bakang Ebudilwe has taken a leap of faith — not onto another podium but into academia — after earning a prestigious scholarship from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

Through the Indian Embassy in Botswana, Ebudilwe secured a place at Mangalore University to pursue an MBA in Logistics and Supply Chain Management and left for the country last Sunday. “I am truly grateful for this life-changing chance to further my education in India,” she said.

EXPERIENCE AND MANAGEMENT

“I wanted to develop my leadership and business skills beyond cycling. My goal is to combine my experience as an athlete with solid management knowledge to contribute to the growth of sports and logistics both in Botswana and internationally.”

It’s a shift that speaks not of retirement, but of evolution — a champion reinventing herself for the long ride ahead. In India, her days will stretch between classrooms and training routes, a test of endurance that she welcomes.

“While balancing both worlds will be demanding, it is something I’m ready for,” she said. “Cycling has taught me discipline, focus and time management — all essential for academic success.”

BALANCING TWO WORLDS

Ebudilwe has drawn up a meticulous plan that ensures that her study sessions and saddle time coexist. “For me, this is not just about managing two passions but about proving that education and sports can go hand in hand when you are determined and organised,” she said.

It’s a philosophy she has long embodied — the quiet conviction that excellence isn’t confined to one lane. Looking back on her journey, Ebudilwe remains grounded.

“Every title represents years of hard work, consistency, and perseverance,” she reflected. “But beyond the medals, I take the most pride in how cycling has helped me grow as a person and inspired other young riders, especially women, to believe in themselves and aim higher.”

HEARTFELT AND UNFILTERED

To those who now see her as a trailblazer, her message is heartfelt and unfiltered: believe. “It won’t always be easy but with hard work and commitment, anything is possible,” she said.

“Don’t be afraid to take up space in a male-dominated sport. Your strength and passion are enough.”