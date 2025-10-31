Coach Lebo’s Milestone

Kelebogile “Coach Lebo” Monnayoo has achieved a historic milestone in women’s tennis when she recently became the second woman in the country to earn the prestigious ITF Level 2 Coaching Advanced Players certification

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Affectionately known as Coach Lebo, Kelebogile Monnayoo has etched her name in Botswana’s tennis history.

She recently became the second woman in the country – after Tapiwa Masunga – to earn the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Coaching Advanced Players certification, one of the most respected coaching qualifications in the sport.

“For me, this is more than a personal achievement,” she said in a telephone interview. “It’s about inspiring the coming generations and improving women’s tennis in Botswana.

FROM RWANDA WITH CERTIFICATION

“I am really happy to be the second woman in the country to achieve this level of certification, and I’m grateful to our association, Tennis Rwanda and the ITF for giving me this opportunity.”

Monnayoo earned her qualification in Rwanda, where she says the experience transformed her coaching approach. “The experience was great and I have learnt a lot because it’s different from the way I was coaching before,” she said. “With the knowledge I acquired, I’m ready to take tennis in Botswana to the next level.”

Still, the journey was not without challenges. “The weather was tricky – sometimes windy, rainy, and hot – but it helped me learn how to adapt and stay focused regardless of conditions,” she added.

“I’LL TALK WITH GIRLS”

Now certified to coach advanced players, including national representatives like the Billie Jean King Cup team, Monnayoo is determined to give back.

“As a Level 2 coach, I can now work with top athletes, but my mission goes beyond that,” she said. “I’ll talk with girls and show them how important sports is. I want to encourage more young girls to play tennis so we can have greater participation.”

She also had a message for aspiring female coaches: “Keep working hard and believe in yourself,” she said. “It’s never too late to achieve your dreams. Keep coaching as much as you can because that’s how you grow in this sport. Without practice, you won’t reach your goals.”

