Chamisa Hails Khama, Saleshando For Zim Support

The Movement For Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has praised former Botswana president Ian Khama and Leader of the Opposition Dumelang Saleshando for offering their support to Zimbabwe in the midst of the ongoing political turmoil.

Chamisa expressed this appreciation on his Twitter page this morning.

“I thank all progressive voices in Africa and beyond for standing with the people of Zimbabwe in this great hour of need. Thank you former president Khama, Julius Malema, Mmusi Maimane, Dumelang Saleshando. Your voices amplify people’s voices. One Africa, One People. #ZimbabweanLivesMatter.”