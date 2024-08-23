Commissioner Promises Improved Police Service

Cites construction of 28 police stations across 27 villages as a factor

Says police stations will have ICT equipment and other support resources

Projects were devised in accordance with national development plans

GAZETTE REPORTER

Services provided by the police will improve in quality, the Commissioner of Botswana Police Service, Dinah Marathe, has said.

Addressing journalists in a presser in Gaborone recently, Commissioner Marathe cited construction of 28 new police stations across 27 villages at the cost of over P1.6 billion, saying the projects will enhance the efficiency of policing and make services more accessible to local communities.

Completion in 18 months

The projects – which are scheduled for completion in 18 months from today – have been awarded to Home Safe Properties, China Jan Sung International Botswana Joint Venture, and Unik Construction Engineering.

She described the projects as “the most extensive police development projects in our history”, noting that they (have) embodied the ideals championed by President Mokgweetsi Masisi as part of his Mindset Change initiative.

Marathe stated that constructing more police stations will enhance police efficiency in fulfilling their mandate and that the locations of the new stations were chosen based for their proximity to existing main stations and levels of crime in those areas.

Jobs

“Each facility will include a single-story office building with nine offices, seven staff residences, two vehicles, office furniture, ICT equipment, and various support resources,” she said.

Commissioner Marathe highlighted the initiative’s potential to create jobs across the country. “This translates into jobs for our people who will be engaged by these companies to deliver these projects,” she said.

She emphasised that all the projects were devised in accordance with national development plans. However, budgetary constraints have delayed completion of Maitengwe Police Station.