SA May Approach Botswana, Namibia About Citrus Import Bans

Botswana has placed its annual June to August ban on citrus imports from SA

Namibia’s ban on citrus imports from SA dates back to 2021

SA does not think border closures are a viable solution

BONGANI MALUNGA

South Africa is planning to hold talks with Botswana and Namibia about the temporary citrus import bans that are currently placed by both countries, the country’s Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, has disclosed.

South Africa’s intention with the “extensive talks” with the two nations is to explore if they could lift the bans in a bid to promote “industry cooperation,” Steenhuisen added.

Botswana has placed a conditional citrus import ban that comes into effect every year for a three-month period from June to August.

Selibe-Phikwe citrus project

The current citrus import ban in Botswana began on 17 June and will end on 31 August this year. The period is a peak harvest season for citrus fruits like oranges and naartjies.

The move is meant to promote self-reliance and promote citrus production in Botswana, especially now that the Selibe-Phikwe citrus project is making progress.

Namibia’s ban stretches back to 2021 and will be in place until 2025 but SA is looking for ways to work around the restriction this year.

Different from vegetable bans

While acknowledging that the bans are beneficial to both countries’ local agricultural markets, the SA minister stressed the need to relax the restrictions in the name of cross-border trade.

Steenhuisen made the remarks at the Agri Limpopo Congress last week from where several South African media outlets reported.

The citrus import bans are considered different from the vegetable ban as they are temporary, which has given SA hope for a possible lifting if the talks are successful.

Expressing his hope for a positive exchange with the countries, the minister stated: “We believe we can find an amicable solution.

“I don’t think we need to end up with a situation where you block our products and we block yours. I hope we will really be able to sit down with Botswana and Namibia and find a compromise.

Border closures not viable

“Our Southern African Customs Union agreement advocates for open borders and industry cooperation. It’s clear that temporary border closures are not a viable solution.”

Steehuisen quashed consideration of trade wars and expressed hope for a positive outcome of the envisaged talks with Botswana and Namibia.

“The agreement is very clear (that) you cannot just temporarily close borders or shut down industry,” he said.

“Now we obviously want to hear Botswana and Namibia’s positions on the matter, but I don’t think it can escalate to trade wars.”