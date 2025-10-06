Commonwealth Slams IEC for 2024 Elections

The Commonwealth cited voter education failures and registration delays, though it also praised the orderly conduct of election day itself

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Commonwealth Expert Team (CET) has criticised Botswana’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for shortcomings in the management of the country’s 2024 general elections, highlighting lapses in voter registration, education, and ballot availability.

Lapses in preparation

In its final report released this week, the CET pointed to delays in the voter roll, late release of the electoral calendar, and shortages of ballot papers for early and diaspora voters. Long queues and slow processing on polling day compounded the difficulties.

The team also noted concerns raised by some stakeholders about the IEC’s independence, with allegations of external influence and questions about its composition.

“The credibility of the IEC was openly debated, undermining confidence in the electoral process,” the report stated.

Political and social imbalances

Beyond administrative issues, the CET observed systemic gaps in inclusivity. Female candidates remained significantly underrepresented, while smaller parties struggled for media access, resulting in what observers described as an “uneven playing field.”

Civil society groups and independent media reportedly faced resource constraints, limiting their ability to conduct oversight and voter awareness campaigns.

Positive assessments

Despite the criticisms, the CET praised election day operations, citing transparency in procedures and the commitment of polling staff and voters. Botswana Television was also commended for releasing results swiftly within 24 hours of counting.

Outgoing president Mokgweetsi Masisi was acknowledged for conceding ahead of final results, while incoming president Duma Boko was credited for a conciliatory acceptance speech, both described as crucial for stability.

Calls for reform

Looking ahead, the Commonwealth recommended post-election dialogue to rebuild trust, greater transparency in electoral management, and measures to improve representation of women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

“The elections reaffirmed Botswana’s democratic credentials,” the CET concluded, while stressing the need for continued reforms to sustain that reputation.