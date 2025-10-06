Botswana Warned Against Bill Gates 

Critics question motives of Gates Foundation funding as Botswana named a potential partner in global health initiatives

BONGANI MALUNGA

Botswana has been earmarked as a potential collaborator for the Gates Foundation following preliminary talks held by President Duma Boko in New York. The pledge comes as the foundation announced $912 million in funding to the Global Fund to counter health budget cuts in Africa.

Critics question influence

The move has drawn criticism from some quarters, with accusations that the Gates Foundation uses financial leverage to influence African health policies. Among the critics is US health activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who alleged in media interviews that Bill Gates exerts control over the World Health Organisation (WHO) to advance vaccine mandates linked to companies in which he has financial interests.

“Bill Gates has taken over control of the World Health Organisation and it’s become his vessel for what he calls philanthro-capitalism,” Kennedy claimed.

Gates dismisses allegations

Gates has rejected such claims, countering that vaccine skepticism is the real threat to child health.

“Vaccine skepticism in the US kills more children outside the US because it transfers that skepticism than it does inside the United States,” Gates said. “Tragically, that skepticism, which is not well founded, will have caused more deaths outside the country than inside the country.”

Broader Context

The Gates Foundation has framed its $912 million commitment as part of global efforts to fight AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria, with Africa as a primary focus. Observers note that while the funding promises critical support for overstretched health systems, the controversy underscores a deeper debate about philanthropy’s role in shaping policy across the continent.