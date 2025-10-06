Govt Sells Two Air Botswana Aircraft

President Duma Boko criticised the purchase of three Embraer planes without technical assessments, while the government now seeks to recover losses and restructure the airline

BONGANI MALUNGA

The government has started selling grounded aircraft that Air Botswana acquired for P344 million, following criticism that the airline lacked technical expertise when making the purchases.

Aircraft purchases questioned

The planes—two Embraer 145s and one Embraer 175—were grounded shortly after delivery when it emerged no prior technical assessment had been conducted. Media reports indicate that Air Botswana had been allocated P500 million for four aircraft but only three were bought.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV in New York last week, President Duma Boko described the acquisitions as “ill-advised,” arguing that wet leasing would have been a better option.

“If you take an example of Air Botswana, an airline that is struggling, instead of going out and doing wet leases for aircraft, you go and buy aircraft, many of which are now grounded,” he said.

Sale and management changes

The President added that buyers had already been found and the government was moving towards leasing arrangements instead of outright purchases.

“You have parked financial resources that you could otherwise be using in the industry,” he said. “With Air Botswana right now, we are busy disposing of some of these aircraft that were acquired and we have already found buyers for them.”

New expertise brought in

Boko said a management shake-up was underway, with new personnel hired to stabilise operations.

“We have brought in personnel with deep domain experience and expertise,” he said. “They are the ones now leading these enterprises and ensuring that we also develop talent.”