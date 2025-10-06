Boko–Belarus Ties Deepen Amid BFTU Concerns

President Duma Boko’s budding ties with Belarus continue despite objections from Botswana’s labour movement over human rights concerns

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s relations with Belarus are advancing as preparations continue for President Duma Boko’s first official visit to Minsk, despite pushback from trade unions.

According to the Belarusian Telegraph Agency (BelTA), Belarus Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov and Botswana’s Minister of International Relations, Phenyo Butale, met in New York to finalise arrangements for the trip. The meeting followed high-level talks in Minsk in July 2025.

Economic cooperation plans

The agreements include establishing a joint committee on economic cooperation, with working groups in trade, agriculture, and industry. Broader areas such as mining, education, food security, and technical support are also on the agenda.

Both countries pledged closer coordination at the United Nations and within the Non-Aligned Movement.

Belarusian message of support

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko recently sent Independence Day greetings to Botswana, describing the country as a “good partner in Southern Africa”.

He praised Botswana’s democratic record and expressed optimism for joint ventures in industrial modernisation and agricultural mechanisation.

“I invite you to pay an official visit to the Republic of Belarus at a time of your convenience,” Lukashenko wrote in his message.

Labour unions voice concern

The Botswana Federation of Trade Unions (BFTU) has criticised the growing partnership, citing Belarus’s record on labour rights and political freedoms.

In a statement earlier this year, the BFTU called Minister Butale’s Minsk visit “an affront to workers everywhere who continue to face repression under an authoritarian regime.” The union urged Botswana to strengthen ties with countries that respect democratic values.

Balancing gains and criticism

Despite objections, officials in Gaborone appear to be prioritising potential economic and diplomatic benefits. The planned presidential visit signals an intent to deepen cooperation, even as unions warn of reputational risks.

