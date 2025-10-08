Vintage Politics, Fresh Promises

Molapisi saga irks BOFEPUSU after revelations that the UDC’s revolutionary face is an 81-year-old retiree on the government payroll

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Botswana Federation of Public Sector Unions (BOFEPUSU) has called on the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) government to demonstrate transparency, and good governance following revelations that Botswana People’s Party’s (BPP) geriatric president, Motlatsi Molapisi, is drawing a public service salary while kicking his heels at home remaining active in politics.

The controversy erupted this week after UDC Head of Strategy and Policy, Dr. Patrick Molutsi, confirmed in a radio interview that Molapisi is serving as an advisor to President Duma Boko. Molutsi defended the arrangement, saying Molapisi plays a “significant advisory role” in government.

However, the revelation has drawn sharp criticism from unions and sections of the public, who view the development as a test of the UDC’s commitment to accountability and ethical governance.

Serious Ethical Questions

BOFEPUSU publicity secretary, Oreeditse Nyatso, said the alleged appointment raises serious ethical and governance questions. “While the President has the authority to appoint advisors, such appointments should be transparent unless they relate to matters of national security,” Nyatso said. “Otherwise, it erodes the integrity expected of the public service.”

He further warned that allowing Molapisi to retain his party leadership while allegedly serving on the government payroll “sets a wrong precedent unless the UDC government intends to liberalize the public service.”

Meanwhile, some observers argued that there is nothing inherently wrong with the desire to accommodate contracting partners but suggested that the UDC government could have aligned existing laws with the dynamics of a coalition administration.

“I will not resign as BPP president”

Molapisi, when contacted, confirmed that he remains the president of the BPP but declined to confirm or deny his reported government appointment. “I am still the BPP president, and I am not going to resign from this post anytime soon. I am the BPP president and I will continue to be,” he said before abruptly ending the call.

The issue has sparked questions about transparency and government spending, especially at a time when the UDC-led administration has acknowledged severe fiscal challenges. Critics argue that creating or maintaining political advisory positions amid economic hardship undermines public confidence in government priorities.

Attempts to obtain comment from the Permanent Secretary to the President, Emma Peloetletse, were unsuccessful at the time of going to press.