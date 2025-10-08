Branch Battles Through Season of Setbacks 

After a series of crashes and mechanical failures, Botswana’s rally champion Ross Branch is ending his 2025 season on a reflective note — but his focus is already shifting to Dakar 2026

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s world champion rally rider Ross Branch has faced a turbulent 2025 season in the World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC), marked by crashes, mechanical failures, and early withdrawals. His latest retirement from the championship’s recent round was his third race this year that he failed to finish, capping off a challenging campaign.

A season gone awry

Branch’s troubles began at the Dakar Rally, where mechanical issues forced him to retire early. The pattern continued at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, where a crash ended his run. His best performance came in the South African Safari Rally, where he secured eighth place and collected eight points before mechanical setbacks resurfaced.

Speaking from Morocco ahead of the final round, the 39-year-old rider said he remained determined despite the frustrations. “Unfortunately, 2025 has not been as I hoped it would be,” he said. “We had some issues throughout the year — just a bit of bad luck.”

Crashes and comebacks

The defining moment came during Dakar’s Round Two when a severe crash and bike failure forced another early exit. Similar mechanical issues affected Rounds Three and Four, with the Portugal leg ending in another crash.

“It was going really well,” Branch recalled. “I was in the top five, exactly where we needed to be, but unfortunately I had a big crash. So yeah, that was the end of the race for me.”

Eyes on Dakar

Despite setbacks, Branch remains optimistic. “As an athlete, you can’t always win everything — these things happen,” he said. “Everything we do now going forward is for Dakar Rally 2026. We’ll keep on battling with the best in the world.”

