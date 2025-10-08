Maitisong Festival Returns Themed “Home”

This year’s Maitisong Festival is exploring “Home” as its theme, blending nostalgia, artistry, and cultural exchange in a 10-day celebration of the arts

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The Maitisong Festival, Botswana’s long-running arts and culture showcase, opened on 3 October at Maitisong Theatre and will run until 12 October.

The festival extends across venues, including Maru-a-Pula grounds, Botswana Craft, UB VAPA and Gaborone’s Main Mall.

“It’s a sacred weight

According to festival director Jessica Lejowa, preparations for the festival feel like “gathering around the warm fires of storytelling”, framing this year’s theme of Home as both personal and collective.

“It’s a sacred weight, and one I carry with reverence,” she said, adding that the arts must be seen as economic forces as well as creative expressions.

Nostalgia and belonging

Festival coordinator Kgopiso Tibe described the event’s vision as rekindling nostalgia while looking to the future. “There is no home like Maitisong,” she said. “It is about coming together to share our stories and learn from one another.”

This year’s line-up includes KX Legit, whose debut album Lefatshe bridges art, education, and entrepreneurship; saxophonist Sebaga Rabantheng, who blends jazz with cross-genre collaborations on the 10th October at Maitisong; and seasoned vocalist Kearoma Rantao, whose career spans choral music and traditional dance on the 10th and 11th October. The festival also featured gripping production “A Day Before Execution: I’m Sorry Mr. President” — a raw, emotional journey into the lives of women on death row who’ve faced GBV, rape, and drugs, now pleading for a second chance.

Workshops and masterclasses

Beyond the performances, the festival offers workshops and masterclasses, encouraging collaboration between local and international artists.

By anchoring its theme in the idea of “Home,” Maitisong 2025 positions itself as both a celebration and a communal gathering point for artists and audiences alike.