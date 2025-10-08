Junior Tennis Stars Shine 

The Botswana Junior Tennis Championships showcased strong performances from emerging players at the Botswana Junior Tennis Championships

GAZETTE REPORTER

The future of Botswana tennis was on display over the weekend as the nation’s top young players competed at the Botswana Junior Tennis Championships. Held across several age categories, the tournament drew nearly 150 participants from Maun, Palapye, Orapa, Francistown, Serowe, and Tswapong.

Assessing player development

Botswana Tennis Association (BTA) president Oaitse Thipe said the standard of play was particularly high in the 14, 16, and 18-and-under divisions, with several athletes carrying experience from recent international competitions.

“Some of our players had just returned from the Africa Junior Championships in Tunisia, and you could see the improvement in their game,” he said.

Thipe added that the championships serve as a key platform for measuring player development nationwide.

Participation pressures

The large turnout, while encouraging, also presented challenges for organisers. With players traveling from across Botswana, scheduling became a concern.

“We had close to 150 players attending, and the challenge was finishing all matches on Sunday while ensuring players had time to travel back home,” Thipe noted.

Emerging stars and next steps

Among the standout performers was 16-year-old Kgotso Kejang from Moeng, who won the boys’ 16-and-under national title. “Kgotso impressed everyone,” Thipe said. “It’s inspiring to see a player from such a small village rise to the top.”

In the boys’ 14-and-under division, Francesco Brink also made an impression after a strong run to the finals. Thipe said the under-10 girls’ matches were “beautiful to watch,” reflecting growing talent among younger players.

Thipe confirmed upcoming events including the Orapa Junior Tournament in November and the World ITF J60 and J100 tournaments, which will offer more exposure for Botswana’s junior athletes.