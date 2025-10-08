Though mathematically out of contention, analysts are insisting that the matches against Uganda and Guinea must serve the greater purpose of testing the Zebras’ readiness ahead of AFCON

GAZETTE REPORTER

With Botswana’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup all but extinguished, local football analysts have urged the national team, the Zebras, to approach their final two qualifiers with determination rather than resignation.

The Zebras will host Uganda at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown on Thursday evening before facing Guinea in Casablanca, Morocco on 14 October.

Though mathematically out of contention, analysts are insisting that the matches must serve a greater purpose — testing the team’s readiness ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in December.

Players and systems

“There are no chances of us qualifying for the World Cup, but we should not approach the next two encounters with the mentality of mere participation,” said sports journalist and football analyst, Duncan Kgangkenna.

He stressed that the matches remain crucial for evaluating both players and systems ahead of AFCON.

“We should compete with full force. Even though AFCON is still in December, the players should do their utmost best to show they deserve a place in the squad.”

Missed chances

For analyst Kagiso Mzambo Kgaogano, Botswana’s elimination was largely self-inflicted. “At first the group was open, with Algeria the biggest threat,” he said. “We dropped points unnecessarily and are out of the race now.”

“We need to use those games as preparatory because we are not sure if the BFA will organise friendlies against strong opponents ahead of AFCON,” he said.

“Yes, points and results are important for world rankings, but the coach must also try some players and formations out.”

Building forward

The Zebras’ campaign, which began with cautious optimism, has gradually slipped away amid inconsistent performances and missed opportunities. Even so, analysts believe the coming matches could set the tone for Botswana’s AFCON build-up.

Kickoff against Uganda is scheduled for 6pm in Francistown where supporters will be hoping for a spirited display that signals renewed intent.