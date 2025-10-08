WASBO Driving Women Forward

Women and Sports Botswana (WASBO) has introduced an organizational scorecard aimed at increasing accountability and measuring progress in women’s sports development

GAZETTE REPORTER

Women and Sports Botswana (WASBO) has introduced a new accountability framework through an organizational scorecard that links its mission of advancing women and girls in sport to measurable performance targets.

Turning vision into action

According to WASBO President Keenese Katisenge-Tizhani, the scorecard translates broad goals into specific outcomes. “The scorecard transforms our mission — advancing participation of women and girls in sport at all levels, promoting leadership, and creating safe, inclusive opportunities — into tangible targets,” she said.

The scorecard will track progress across several areas, including participation rates, women’s representation in leadership and technical roles, safeguarding standards, and athlete welfare.

Measuring real progress

At the centre of the framework are Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) designed to assess both impact and governance. “Our KPIs give us a clear picture of progress — from how many girls stay active in sport to how effectively we’re managing our own governance,” Katisenge-Tizhani said. “Every KPI has a baseline, a target, and a responsible lead. That’s how we’ll ensure delivery and accountability.”

The system will also track program reach in rural areas, funding performance, member satisfaction, and compliance with governance standards such as timely reporting and on-budget project delivery.

Implementation and inclusivity

Katisenge-Tizhani said the initiative aims to improve service delivery, resource allocation, and responsiveness to member needs. “Members will experience faster service, transparent processes, and targeted support for administrators, coaches, and officials,” she noted.

She added that the scorecard was developed through consultation with women administrators, athletes, coaches, and sponsors. Implementation begins this month, with KPI owners to be assigned and progress monitored through mid-term and full evaluations.