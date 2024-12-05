Councillor’s Induction Suspended Amid UDC Partners’ Protest

Partners protest cronyism, nepotism and exclusion of smaller parties

Want complete review of process for Specially-Nominated Councillors

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Ministry of Local Government and Traditional Affairs (MLGTA) has suspended induction of councillors and postponed all future sessions following protests by coalition partners of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

The partners are disputing the process used to pick Specially-Nominated Councillors, citing concerns about fair play and equitable representation.

Inductions stopped

The ministry halted the induction process on Monday this week at some council across the country amid objections from UDC coalition partners who insisted that the nomination process was biased.

Planned inductions for other councils, including Gaborone City Council (GCC) and Selibe-Phikwe Town Council (SPTC), were postponed indefinitely.

A letter from FCC has confirmed the decision to delay the induction scheduled for Tuesday.

Until further notice

“You are informed that councillors’ orientation and swearing-in has been postponed until further notice,” it said. “We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

The controversy stemmed from the list of nominated councillors that was released last week, sparked widespread criticism, particularly on social media.

UDC coalition partners were soon questioning the criteria used for the nominations and calling for a complete review of the process.

Repeated attempts to reach the Minister of Local Government and Traditonal Affairs, Ketlhalefile Motshegwa, proved futile when he did not take Gazette calls or respond to messages.

Equitable representation

The primary grievance of UDC coalition partners is suspected cronyism and nepotism and exclusion of smaller parties. Many supporters of the coalition partners have demanded revision of the nominations to ensure equitable representation.

The postponement of the inductions is seen as a temporary measure to address the growing tensions within the coalition and to pave the way for discussions on how to proceed in the future.